Army troops open fire at suspected Pakistani drone along LoC in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:18 IST
Army troops opened a few rounds at a suspected Pakistani drone along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector here Tuesday evening, police officials said.

A massive joint search operation by the Army and police is underway following the incident in forward Battal area, they said.

Alert troops picked up the movement of a suspected drone between around 6.30 pm and fired a few rounds to bring it down, the officials said.

Due to the darkness, it was not known whether the drone went back or fell down, they said, adding that the Army along with police had launched a massive operation immediately to check the area for the drone or its payload like weapons, narcotics and money.

Further details are awaited, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

