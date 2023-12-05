Eight held for looting Rs 18 lakh by posing as Income Tax officers

Left Menu

Eight persons have been arrested here for allegedly looting Rs 18 lakh from a house in Sion area of the city after claiming to be Income Tax department officers, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:19 IST
Eight persons have been arrested here for allegedly looting Rs 18 lakh from a house in Sion area of the city after claiming to be Income Tax department officers, police said on Tuesday. As per the complainant, a 29-year-old woman, four unidentified men visited her residence on Sunday, claiming to be IT department officers conducting a raid.

They took cash from the house and fled, she said.

CCTV footage in the nearby area showed the men using an SUV. Police tracked down its owner, Rajaram Mangle, who allegedly confessed to have been part of the gang and subsequently seven more persons were arrested over the last two days, a police official said. A bogus identity card of the Income Tax department was seized from one of the arrested men.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 420 (cheating), 452 (house trespass) and 468 (forgery) was registered at the Sion police station and further probe was on, the official said.

