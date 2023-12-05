Left Menu

US court dismisses lawsuit against Emcure over Covid-19 vaccine

Emcure had contended in the court that the lawsuit was illegitimate and brought by HDT to compensate for its business shortcomings.HDT Bio had alleged that the Pune-based firm had stolen its vaccine technology which it had licensed to Gennova for manufacture and distribution in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:32 IST
A US Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by HDT Bio Corp against Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

A Federal court in Seattle, Washington, has dismissed the lawsuit lawsuit filed by HDT against Emcure regarding Covid-19 vaccine technology. HDT had named Emcure as a party in the suit, alleging non-payment of royalties and demanded a compensation of at least USD 950 million. When contacted a company spokesperson said, ''The ruling vindicates our stand''.

Emcure had contended in the court that the lawsuit was illegitimate and brought by HDT to compensate for its business shortcomings.

HDT Bio had alleged that the Pune-based firm had stolen its vaccine technology which it had licensed to Gennova for manufacture and distribution in India.

