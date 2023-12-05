11 dead and 25 injured after bus crash in Honduras
At least 11 people died and 25 were injured in a bus crash in Honduras, a preliminary fire services report said on Tuesday.
Honduran President Xiomara Castro said on social media X instructions have been given to the relevant agencies to deal with the emergency.
