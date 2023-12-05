Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm NATION MDS30 LD ALL-CYCLONE Michaung makes landfall, claims 12 lives, and leaves trail of deluge and disruption Chennai/Amaravati/Bhubaneswar/Hyderabad: Severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall crossing south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Tuesday leaving its maximum fury to be felt on Monday in Chennai and adjoining areas in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Southern districts of Odisha and eastern Telangana continue to be on alert.

DEL98 CONG-LD TELANGANA-REVANTH Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on Thursday New Delhi: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, who switched from the TDP in 2017 and spearheaded the successful electoral campaign against the BRS, was on Tuesday named as the new chief minister DEL59 RJ-KARNI SENA-CHIEF-LD SHOT Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire Jaipur: Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house here on Tuesday by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said. of the state. CAL24 BH-INDIA-LALU INDIA bloc meeting on December 17: Lalu Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday said that top leaders of the INDIA bloc will be meeting on December 17 to chalk out the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

DEL63 LS-DMK-CONTROVERSY DMK MP sparks row by referring to Hindi heartland states as 'gaumutra states' in Lok Sabha New Delhi: A DMK MP in Lok Sabha sparked a controversy on Tuesday by describing Hindi heartland states as ''gaumutra states'', and said the BJP can win elections only there and not in south India.

DEL60 HEALTH-LD APOLLO-INQUIRY Health Ministry body orders probe into cash-for-kidney scam allegations against Indraprastha Apollo hospital, seeks action taken report New Delhi: The National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO) under the Union Health Ministry has ordered an inquiry into allegations of cash-for-kidney scam against Indraprastha Apollo hospital, official sources said Tuesday.

LEGAL LGD21 SC-ASSAM-LD CITIZENSHIP ACT SC seeks data on grant of citizenship to immigrants in Assam, refers to history of Bangladesh liberation New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday sought data on the beneficiaries of section 6A of the Citizenship Act in Assam, saying there was no material before it which could indicate that the effect of granting Indian citizenship to Bangladeshi immigrants between 1966 and 1971 was so great that it impacted the demographic and cultural identity of the border state.

LGD17 DL-HC-EWS-INCOME HC orders raising income threshold from Rs 1L to Rs 5L annually for admission to schools under EWS quota New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday ordered raising the existing threshold income for admission to schools in the national capital under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh annually until the government amends the relevant law, saying the income criteria should match the living standards of the intended beneficiaries of the scheme.

LGD10 SC-LD COLLEGIUM Some things are best left unsaid, says Justice Kaul on non-listing of pleas on judges' appointment New Delhi: Some things are best left unsaid, Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul said on Tuesday when some lawyers alleged sudden deletion from the cause list of the pleas related to alleged delay by the Centre in acting on the collegium's recommendations on elevation and transfer of high court judges.

BUSINESS DEL102 BIZ-CHANDRASEKHAR 2ND LD SOCIAL MEDIA Govt reviews social networks progress on curbing deepfakes; advisory on 100% compliance soon New Delhi: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday met social media platforms to review progress made by them in tackling misinformation and deepfakes, and asserted that advisories will be issued in the next two days to ensure 100 per cent compliance by platforms.

FOREIGN FGN45: CHINA-TALIBAN-RECOGNITION ****China formally accords diplomatic recognition to Taliban govt in Afghanistan Beijing: China has become the first country to confer diplomatic status to a Taliban-nominated official as Afghanistan's Ambassador to Beijing, thereby formally recognising the Taliban-run administration as a legitimate government in Kabul.**** FGN44: UK-INDIANS-VISA ****UK cautioned against 'unfair' visa crackdown on Indian professionals, students London: Groups representing skilled professionals and students from India on Tuesday expressed concerns over a lack of clarity around the UK government's latest visa crackdown, branding the ban on family dependents as "unfair".**** FGN39: COP28-CLIMATE-INDIA-LD REPORT ****Climate change made 2011-2020 decade wetter and warmer for India: WMO Dubai: Worsening climate change made the 2011-2020 decade wetter and warmer for India, a new report by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) released at the UN climate conference here said on Tuesday.****

