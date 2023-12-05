Left Menu

Capt Geetika Koul becomes first woman medical officer to be deployed at Siachen

Captain Geetika Koul has become the first woman medical officer in the Indian Army to be deployed at Siachen, the worlds highest battlefield, the Fire and Fury Corps said on Tuesday. The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army announced this milestone on social media, highlighting the significance of Captain Kouls deployment in promoting gender inclusion within the military.

Captain Geetika Koul has become the first woman medical officer in the Indian Army to be deployed at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, the Fire and Fury Corps said on Tuesday. This achievement follows her successful completion of rigorous induction training at the esteemed Siachen Battle School, which includes high-altitude acclimatization, survival techniques, and specialized medical procedures. The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army announced this milestone on social media, highlighting the significance of Captain Koul's deployment in promoting gender inclusion within the military. ''Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade becomes the first woman medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School,'' Fire and Fury Corps said in a post on X.

Siachen, located in the northern Himalayas, poses challenges due to its strategic importance, harsh climate, and demanding terrain.

