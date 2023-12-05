Left Menu

EPFO commissioner arrested in village sarpanch's murder case

Indore's Employment Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) commissioner Mukesh Rawat has been arrested from the Mumbai airport in connection with the murder of a village sarpanch in Gwalior district, police said on Tuesday. Vikram Rawat, sarpanch of Banheri village, was shot dead in Gwalior's Padav area on October 9, said Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel.

Police had earlier arrested 11 persons in the case, but Rawat was absconding since the killing.

According to police, the EPFO commissioner had old enmity with Vikram Rawat's family which led to the murder.

Police had also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for Mukesh Rawat's whereabouts.

He was arrested at the Mumbai airport on Monday and being brought to Gwalior on transit remand, the SP said. Rawat was booked for murder and criminal conspiracy and he is also facing another case of alleged abetment of suicide, the official added.

