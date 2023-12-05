Left Menu

23 individuals get life sentences for killing 6 in inter-caste marriage case

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-12-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:43 IST
A Nepal court on Tuesday sentenced 23 people to life imprisonment for murdering six persons, including a bridegroom, in a inter-caste marriage case.

The incident took place three-and-a-half years ago in Chaurjahari area of Rukum district situated in Western Nepal when a girl from the affluent Malla family fell in love with a dalit boy from Jajarkot district and they decided to get married.

However, when the boy arrived at the girl's house with the marriage procession, her family, aided by villagers, attacked the wedding procession, brutally killing the bridegroom and others with homemade weapons, before dragging their lifeless bodies into the river.

After over three years, the Rukum district court sentenced 23 individuals, including the then Chaurjahari- 8 ward chairman Dambar Bahadur Malla, in connection with the murder of the bridegroom and five others.

Three others received a two-year imprisonment sentence, while eight individuals allegedly involved in the murder case were acquitted by the court, according to a court official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

