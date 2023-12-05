Israeli army chief says forces encircling Khan Yunis
Israeli forces are surrounding the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip as the war moves into a new phase following the 7-day pause to allow a return of some hostages, Israel's top military commander said on Tuesday.
"Sixty days after the war began, our forces are now encircling the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip," said Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, chief of the General Staff.
"We have secured many Hamas strongholds in the northern Gaza Strip, and now we are operating against its strongholds in the south," he said.
