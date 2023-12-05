FINTRAC imposes C$7.5 million penalty on RBC

Canada's anti-money laundering agency on Tuesday said it had imposed a C$7.5 million ($5.52 million) fine on Royal Bank of Canada for failure to submit suspicious transaction reports.

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) said the administrative monetary penalty was imposed on November 3 following a compliance examination in 2022.

RBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 1.3575 Canadian dollars)

