J&K Police, CRPF hold joint meeting on comprehensive counter-terrorism grid for Srinagar

The discussions took place at a joint meeting of police and CRPF at the police control room here.In order to strengthen and synergise the security grid of Srinagar district, additional director general of police ADGP, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar chaired a joint meeting of police and the CRPF, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-12-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police and paramilitary officers on Tuesday discussed a detailed security plan for a comprehensive counter-terrorism grid in the city. The discussions took place at a joint meeting of police and CRPF at the police control room here.

In order to strengthen and synergise the security grid of Srinagar district, additional director general of police (ADGP), Law and Order, Vijay Kumar chaired a joint meeting of police and the CRPF, a police spokesperson said. IG CRPF Ajay Kumar Yadav, IGP Kashmir V K Birdi, and other senior officers of police, CRPF and other agencies attended the meeting. During the meeting, a detailed security plan of Srinagar district was discussed. CRPF and police were acquainted with their new roles and suggestions were taken from the field officers to have a fair idea of the shortcomings to make it a comprehensive counter-terrorism grid, the spokesperson said. The ADGP stressed that the security plan has to be implemented on the ground in letter and spirit to have a ''perfect'' security grid.

Kumar underscored the need to strengthen the joint police control room and improve the communication mechanism between field officers of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the city.

Area domination of water bodies was also included in the plan, the spokesperson said. The ADGP instructed SSP, Srinagar to conduct joint mock drills to handle situations emerging after a terror incident in the city.

Kumar reaffirmed the commitment to deal with individuals disrupting peace strictly and emphasised the need for stringent actions under the law, the spokesperson added.

The ADGP also emphasised the necessity to strengthen the Counter Infiltration (CI) Grid and enhance the basic functioning of police stations through effective supervision, the spokesperson said.

