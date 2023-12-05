Left Menu

Death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana begins hunger strike in Patiala jail

SGPC, the apex religious body of Sikhs, had filed the mercy petition with the President in 2012.Rajoana ji started a hunger strike from today morning, his sister Kamaldeep Kaur told reporters in Patiala.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:33 IST
Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in the 1995 former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, Tuesday began a hunger strike inside the Patiala Central Jail to seek withdrawal of his mercy petition filed by the SGPC. Earlier appealing to him to withdraw his decision of going on the strike, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami had said on Sunday that the SGPC had filed the petition keeping ''Panthic'' sentiments in mind and it is not in the interest of the community to withdraw it. SGPC, the apex religious body of Sikhs, had filed the mercy petition with the President in 2012.

''Rajoana ji started a hunger strike from today morning,'' his sister Kamaldeep Kaur told reporters in Patiala. Rajoana has again written to the Jathedar of the Akal Takht for withdrawal of the mercy petition, she said.

Dhami had written to Rajoana in light of the decision of the Sikh body's executive committee and the suggestions received in the recent meeting of 'Panthic' representatives.

In this letter, Rajoana was appealed to withdraw his decision to go on the hunger strike, as it was not right as per the 'Gurmat' (teachings of Sikh Gurus) philosophy, Dhami had said.

On Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Virsa Singh Valtoha were not allowed to meet Rajoana at the Patiala Central Jail.

Majithia and Valtoha wanted to meet Rajoana to urge him not to go on hunger strike.

The SGPC has been seeking the release of several Sikh prisoners including Rajoana and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

