Left Menu

ACB nabs 57-year-old police constable for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:45 IST
ACB nabs 57-year-old police constable for taking bribe of Rs 10,000
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old Mumbai police constable was nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man for not filing a criminal case against him, an official said on Tuesday.

The constable is posted at the Mankhurd Police Station in suburban Mumbai.

The complainant and his friend had a scuffle with a bar manager on November 27. The next day, the accused constable called the complainant and told him the manager had lodged a case against him, said the official.

To avoid any criminal case against him, the constable demanded Rs 20,000 as a bribe from the complainant and later settled for Rs 10,000, he said.

The man approached the ACB and lodged complaint against the constable.

After verification of the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap at the Mankhurd Police Station and apprehended the constable while accepting the bribe amount, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023