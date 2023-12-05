ACB nabs 57-year-old police constable for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

A 57-year-old Mumbai police constable was nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man for not filing a criminal case against him, an official said on Tuesday.

The constable is posted at the Mankhurd Police Station in suburban Mumbai.

The complainant and his friend had a scuffle with a bar manager on November 27. The next day, the accused constable called the complainant and told him the manager had lodged a case against him, said the official.

To avoid any criminal case against him, the constable demanded Rs 20,000 as a bribe from the complainant and later settled for Rs 10,000, he said.

The man approached the ACB and lodged complaint against the constable.

After verification of the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap at the Mankhurd Police Station and apprehended the constable while accepting the bribe amount, he said.

