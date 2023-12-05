No negotiations or exchange of detainees until aggression against Gaza stops - Hamas official
There will be no negotiations or exchange of detainees until Israel's aggression against the Gaza strip stops, Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a press conference on Tuesday.
"We hold (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu fully responsible for the lives of the Israeli hostages and for obstructing the completion of the exchange deal", he added.
