No negotiations or exchange of detainees until aggression against Gaza stops - Hamas official

There will be no negotiations or exchange of detainees until Israel's aggression against the Gaza strip stops, Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"We hold (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu fully responsible for the lives of the Israeli hostages and for obstructing the completion of the exchange deal", he added.

