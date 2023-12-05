Left Menu

BMC sets up expert panel to review rebuilding of colonial-era water reservoir

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 23:16 IST
BMC sets up expert panel to review rebuilding of colonial-era water reservoir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday it has set up a committee of experts, including IIT Bombay professors, to review the proposal to rebuild a colonial-era water reservoir constructed beneath the iconic Hanging Garden in south Mumbai.

The expert panel is going to inspect a portion of the reservoir from inside on December 7, leading to water cut in some parts of the city that day, said a BMC release.

The committee, comprising IIT Bombay professors, local residents and civic officials, will review the proposal to rebuild the reservoir from where water is supplied to most parts of south Mumbai, said the release.

The panel is expected to suggest the correct procedure to rebuild the reservoir in the upscale Malabar Hill area that was constructed in the 1880s.

The committee is going to inspect compartment No. 2 of the reservoir from inside on Thursday for two hours -- from 8 am to 10 am. To facilitate this process, the compartment will be emptied and as a result, there will be a 10 per cent to 100 per cent water cut in some parts of the city, said the release.

The BMC has decided to reconstruct the more than a century-old water reservoir due to leakage issues, but local citizens and political parties have opposed the proposal as more than 300 trees are required to be cut for the work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023