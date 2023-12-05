Left Menu

US to impose visa bans on those involved in West Bank violence -Blinken

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 23:19 IST
The U.S. State Department will impose visa bans against individuals involved in undermining peace, security or stability in the occupied West Bank, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday announcing a new visa restriction policy.

The restrictions will target those who have committed acts of violence or taken other actions that restrict civilians' access to essential services and basic necessities and may also apply to those individuals' family members, Blinken said.

