39 pc rise in case of crime registered by GRP in Delhi in 2022: NCRB

There was a 39 per cent increase in cases of crime registered by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Delhi in 2022, according to the latest National Records Crime Bureau (NCRB) data.

According to the data, a total of 3,243 cases of crime took place in the national capital in 2022, higher than 2,332 such cases recorded in 2021. It was, however, higher compared to 2,117 cases of crime registered by GRP in Delhi in 2020.

A massive jump was also witnessed in the cases registered by the Railway Protection Force in Delhi in 2022, it stated.

A total of 13,425 crime cases were recorded in Delhi in 2022, whereas, the number was 8,992 in 2021, with a 49 per cent increase in the cases last year. There were 4,758 cases registered by the RPF in the year 2020.

A senior Police officer of GRP said that the comparative jurisdiction of the railway is always larger than the jurisdiction of other police areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)