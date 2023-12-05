Left Menu

Ukraine does not expect allied support to decrease - foreign minister

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Kyiv did not expect wartime support from its partners to decrease and that there had been no slowdown in deliveries of weapons. "Therefore I do not anticipate any slowdown or any decrease neither in attention nor support that is coming," he said. Ukraine will not be pushed into negotiations with Russia, he told reporters.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-12-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 23:30 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Kyiv did not expect wartime support from its partners to decrease and that there had been no slowdown in deliveries of weapons. The remarks at a news conference in Kyiv come amid a darkening outlook for Ukraine with uncertainty swirling over the passage of major assistance packages from the United States and European Union.

"Our partners understand that what is at stake in Ukraine is much bigger than just the future of Ukraine," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said following talks with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot. "Therefore I do not anticipate any slowdown or any decrease neither in attention nor support that is coming," he said.

Ukraine will not be pushed into negotiations with Russia, he told reporters. "No one will ever put us at the table with Russia until we ourselves decide that this is the way forward."

Ukraine has relied heavily on military and economic aid from the West to hold out against and push Russian forces back since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

