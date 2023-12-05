Cyprus in diplomatic shuttle in trying to get aid into Gaza

Left Menu

Britain has already offered Cyprus vessels to get aid into Gaza, and last week dispatched 80 tonnes of aid now in storage on the island for when the corridor materialises. In Jordan, Christodoulides discussed the initiative at length with King Abdullah, who, the presidency said, has publicly expressed support.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides visited Egypt and Jordan in a diplomatic shuttle on Tuesday to discuss a maritime corridor to deliver aid directly to Israeli-beseiged Gaza. The East Mediterranean island has spearheaded a drive to establish an aid corridor from its port city of Larnaca directly into Gaza, which has been pounded by Israel for two months in an offensive against Hamas militants.

In brief visits to Egypt and Jordan, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides met with Egyptian counterpart President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and King Abdullah of Jordan where he discussed how to increase the flow of aid to the Palestinian enclave. "The President .. referred to specific aspects of the initiative for a maritime corridor for the unimpeded provision of humanitarian aid to the unarmed population in Gaza," a statement from the Cypriot presidency said, referring to Christodoulides's meeting with Sisi.

"Both Jordan and Egypt recognise the added value of the corridor," a Cypriot official added. Christodoulides also visited Qatar last week.

The Cypriot plan is aimed at expanding capacity for humanitarian relief directly to the Gaza Strip beyond limited deliveries being made through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Palestinian territory. Britain has already offered Cyprus vessels to get aid into Gaza, and last week dispatched 80 tonnes of aid now in storage on the island for when the corridor materialises.

In Jordan, Christodoulides discussed the initiative at length with King Abdullah, who, the presidency said, has publicly expressed support. "(They) agreed to remain in constant contact to promote this initiative, but also on efforts to de-escalate and encourage a political horizon, on the basis of a two-state solution," Cyprus's presidency said, referring to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Reporting By Michele Kambas, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

