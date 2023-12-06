Five arrested for thefts in Navi Mumbai area

Officials of CBD-Belapur police station have arrested five habitual criminals including two brothers and claimed to have solved four cases of theft in the Navi Mumbai area. Stolen goods worth Rs 9.12 lakh including an autorickshaw and laptops were seized, said an official.

The accused were identified as Saddam Hussain (35), Nilesh Raju Londe (22), Sanjay Kamble (42), Guddu Soni (39) and Vikki Raju Londe, (20). Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)