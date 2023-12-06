Republican Senator Tuberville says he will release some military holds -US media
Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday said he would lift his hold on some military promotions that he has been blocking for months, U.S. media reported.
Tuberville, who since February has refused to allow hundreds of U.S. military service members' promotions be confirmed by the Senate to protest the Defense Department's abortion policy, would still block four-star general promotions, media outlets including ABC and Politico reported.
