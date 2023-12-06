US says Russia rejected a proposal in recent weeks for release of Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich

Russia in recent weeks rejected a new proposal for the release of Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, two Americans considered by Washington to be "wrongfully detained" by Russia, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

Miller told reporters it was a significant proposal and that Russia rejected the offer on the table, but declined to provide details on what Washington proposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)