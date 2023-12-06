Russia says it neutralises six Ukrainian drones
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 00:24 IST
Russian anti-aircraft units neutralised six Ukrainian drones on Tuesday over southern Belgorod region, the Defence Ministry said.
The ministry, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said three drones had been "destroyed" and three "intercepted." It gave no further details.
