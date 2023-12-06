Left Menu

Senator Tuberville lifts blockade on some US military promotions

Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, who has blocked hundreds of military promotions for months to protest the Pentagon's payment of abortion-related travel costs, said on Tuesday he would lift his hold on some of them. Tuberville's actions have affected some 400 officers and their families, as well as lower-level officers in the military.

Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, who has blocked hundreds of military promotions for months to protest the Pentagon's payment of abortion-related travel costs, said on Tuesday he would lift his hold on some of them.

Tuberville's actions have affected some 400 officers and their families, as well as lower-level officers in the military. Pentagon leaders have said the holds threatened national security. "I've still got a hold on, I think, 11 four-star generals. Everybody else is completely released by me," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"It was pretty much a draw. They didn't get what they wanted. We didn't get what we wanted," he said. Republican Tuberville, a social conservative from Alabama, began blocking confirmations to senior Pentagon posts in March to protest a Pentagon policy enacted last year that provides paid leave and reimburses costs for service members who travel to get an abortion.

Democrats have said Tuberville should show his objection on a policy matter by targeting Biden nominees involved with policy.

