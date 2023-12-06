Left Menu

US says Israel not doing enough to allow more fuel, aid into Gaza

Israel is not doing enough to allow more fuel and aid into Gaza and should step up efforts, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday, adding Washington is engaging with Israel to allow more trucks in. "There is not enough being done right now. The level of fuel that is going in is not sufficient. It needs to go up," Miller told reporters.

US says Israel not doing enough to allow more fuel, aid into Gaza
"There is not enough being done right now. The level of assistance that's getting in is not sufficient. It needs to go up and we've made that clear to the government of Israel. The level of fuel that is going in is not sufficient. It needs to go up," Miller told reporters.

