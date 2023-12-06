Left Menu

Wall Street bank bosses warn lawmakers over new regulations

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2023 01:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 00:48 IST
Wall Street bank bosses warn lawmakers over new regulations
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

The top bosses of JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and other major banks will warn lawmakers that capital hikes and other new regulations will hurt credit and the broader economy, according to prepared testimony published on Tuesday.

The CEOs of the country's eight largest banks will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

"I am concerned with a number of proposed rules issued over the last year that appear to be lacking the sort of thoughtful economic analysis required for success," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon will say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023