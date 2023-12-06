Left Menu

Pentagon encouraged by senator lifting hold on most military promotions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2023 00:59 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 00:59 IST
The Pentagon on Tuesday said it was encouraged by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville's decision to lift his hold on most military promotions. "We're encouraged by the news and we'll continue to stay engaged with Senator Tuberville and the Senate directly to urge that all the holds on all our general and flag officer nominations be lifted to include those nominated for four star," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.

Ryder said Tuberville's decision leaves 11 four-star generals with their promotions blocked and criticized him for creating friction within the ranks that undermines military readiness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

