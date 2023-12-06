Left Menu

Israeli defence minister condemns settler violence

Updated: 06-12-2023 01:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 01:22 IST
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant condemned violence against Palestinians by Jewish settlers in the West Bank on Tuesday, saying in a state of law, only the police and the military had the right to use force.

"There is, sadly, violence from extremists that we must condemn," Gallant told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

