Israeli defence minister condemns settler violence
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-12-2023 01:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 01:22 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant condemned violence against Palestinians by Jewish settlers in the West Bank on Tuesday, saying in a state of law, only the police and the military had the right to use force.
"There is, sadly, violence from extremists that we must condemn," Gallant told a news conference.
