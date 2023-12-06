Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2023 01:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 01:26 IST
UK's Sunak, in call with Netanyahu, says he is disappointed in breakdown of pause in Gaza fighting
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his disappointment about the breakdown of the pause in fighting in Gaza in a call with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, his office said in a readout.

“The Prime Minister spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon. He expressed disappointment about the breakdown of the pause in fighting in Gaza, which had allowed hostages to be released," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The leaders discussed urgent efforts to ensure all remaining hostages are safely freed and to allow any remaining British nationals in Gaza to leave."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

