U.S. still engaging with Venezuelan gov't-U.S. official Nichols
Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 06-12-2023 01:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 01:28 IST
The United States continues to engage with representatives from the government of President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, State Department official Brian A. Nichols said on Tuesday.
The U.S. has said it is examining the failure of the Maduro government to meet certain conditions to avoid a backtrack on sanctions relaxations granted in October.
