UK's Sunak and Netanyahu share concern about attacks on commercial shipping in Red Sea

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2023 03:05 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 01:40 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a call on Wednesday, shared their concerns about attacks by Houthi militants against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea, Sunak's office said. “The leaders shared their concerns about increasing attacks by Houthi militants, supported by Iran, against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea," Downing Street Spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister stressed the UK’s commitment to freedom of navigation and highlighted the deployment this week of HMS Diamond, a Royal Navy Type 45 Destroyer, to bolster deterrence in the region and keep trade routes flowing." Britain condemned the attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea on Monday and stated that it was committed to ensuring safe shipping in the region.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

