UK's Sunak tells Netanyahu in call of disappointment at new fighting in Gaza

(Adds context in paragraph 4, adds comment by UK defence minister on aid in paragraph 5) LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) -

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his disappointment about the breakdown of the pause in fighting in Gaza in a call with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, his office said in a readout. “The Prime Minister spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon. He expressed disappointment about the breakdown of the pause in fighting in Gaza, which had allowed hostages to be released," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The leaders discussed urgent efforts to ensure all remaining hostages are safely freed and to allow any remaining British nationals in Gaza to leave." Sunak's spokeperson said the British prime minister stressed the need for Israel to take greater care to protect civilians in Gaza and for humanitarian aid to be allowed to enter the Palestinian enclave.

Defence minister Grant Shapps said Britain was considering sending a military support vessel

to provide medical and humanitarian aid in the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)