Lebanese army says one soldier killed in Israeli shelling in south Lebanon

(Adds statement from UNIFIL from a post on X) BEIRUT, Dec 5 (Reuters) -

One Lebanese soldier was killed and three wounded when Israeli shelling hit near a village in south Lebanon near the border with Israel, the Lebanese army said in a statement. The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, later posted a statement on X, saying: "This is the first time a LAF soldier was killed during this critical period. The Lebanese Armed Forces have not engaged in conflict with Israel."

"During the last days, we have seen a rapid and alarming increase in violence. We continue to urge those exchanging fire along the Blue Line to end the cycle of violence, which could lead to devastating consequences for people on both sides of the Blue Line," the statement added. The Blue Line is the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, marking the point to which Israeli forces withdrew when they left south Lebanon in 2000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)