Left Menu

Lebanese army says one soldier killed in Israeli shelling in south Lebanon

(Adds statement from UNIFIL from a post on X) BEIRUT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - One Lebanese soldier was killed and three wounded when Israeli shelling hit near a village in south Lebanon near the border with Israel, the Lebanese army said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 02:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 02:13 IST
Lebanese army says one soldier killed in Israeli shelling in south Lebanon

(Adds statement from UNIFIL from a post on X) BEIRUT, Dec 5 (Reuters) -

One Lebanese soldier was killed and three wounded when Israeli shelling hit near a village in south Lebanon near the border with Israel, the Lebanese army said in a statement. The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, later posted a statement on X, saying: "This is the first time a LAF soldier was killed during this critical period. The Lebanese Armed Forces have not engaged in conflict with Israel."

"During the last days, we have seen a rapid and alarming increase in violence. We continue to urge those exchanging fire along the Blue Line to end the cycle of violence, which could lead to devastating consequences for people on both sides of the Blue Line," the statement added. The Blue Line is the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, marking the point to which Israeli forces withdrew when they left south Lebanon in 2000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023