Nvidia to develop new chips that comply with US export regulations
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 06-12-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 08:02 IST
Nvidia will continue to develop a new set of products that comply with U.S. government regulations involving exports of high-end chips to China, CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday.
He made the remarks to reporters in Singapore at a news conference where he also said the U.S. chipmaker is discussing with the city state about potential big investments.
