RSP signs MoU with ALIMCO for distribution of artificial limbs, assistive devices

Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) have signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) for distribution of artificial limbs, aids and assistive devices amongst persons with disabilities and senior citizens in various areas of the steel plant's impact zones.

An amount of Rs 90 lakh has been sanctioned for the people residing in the direct impact zones of RSP which comprised the revenue blocks of Bisra, Nuagaon, Kuarmunda and Lathikata, Model Steel Villages and resettlement colonies of RSP and slums of industrial and municipal area of Rourkela, a RSP release said.

Another Rs 17 lakh has been sanctioned for the Odisha Group of Mines (OGoM) areas like Bolani, Barsuan and Koida.

ALIMCO is a mini ratna company which produces artificial limbs for persons with disabilities (Divyangjans) and aids and assistive devices for senior citizens.

As per the MoU, the beneficiary lists shall be obtained from the Odisha government through respective block offices and distribution camps will be held at different locations.

Assistive devices such as battery-operated motorized tricycles, hand-propelled tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, braille kits and others will be provided to the divyangjans.

Similarly, for eligible senior citizens, walking sticks, elbow crutches, walkers, hearing aids, wheelchairs will also be provided, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)