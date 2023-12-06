Left Menu

S&P: No changes to China credit rating, outlook

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 06-12-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 09:23 IST
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday there have been no changes in its ratings on China, a day after its peer Moody's downgraded its outlook on the country's credit rating to "negative".

"We last affirmed our A+ long term ratings on China in June with stable outlook and there has been no changes to that yet," said S&P in an emailed response to queries from Reuters.

The firm currently has an A+ rating for China sovereign with a 'stable' outlook.

