Thousands gather at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai to pay tributes to Ambedkar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary on Wednesday.

The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din'.

The leaders paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.

Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at B R Ambedkar's memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' on December 6, who died on this day in 1956.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water and medical stalls at the Shivaji Park, in view of the huge rush of B R Ambedkar's followers.

Maharashtra government has declared that a public holiday will be observed in Mumbai on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

As per a circular issued by the government on Tuesday, all state government and administrative offices in Mumbai and its sub-districts will remain closed on Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary on Wednesday.

