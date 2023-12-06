Left Menu

Man shot at by police while trying to escape from custody

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-12-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 09:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man arrested for alleged criminal activities was shot at and injured by police while he was trying to escape from their custody in Assam's Nagaon district on Wednesday, an officer said.

The man was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in various cases of dacoity and looting by police in Rupahihat.

The police had taken him to a place in Kaliabor to recover arms and after a pistol was recovered, the accused opened fire at the police with the recovered arms.

The police retaliated and the accused received bullet injuries in both the legs, the officer said.

The accused, identified as Umar Faruk, was initially admitted to the Nagaon Civil Hospital and later shifted to the Gauhati Medical College for further treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

