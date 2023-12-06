Ukraine air force says Russia launches 48 attack drones
Russia launched a total of 48 attack drones overnight on Ukraine, Ukraine's air force said on Wednesday, adding that its air defence systems destroyed 41 of the drones before they reached their target.
The air force said all of the attack drones were Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones.
It did not say what happened to the drones that were not downed or whether there was any damage from the attack.
