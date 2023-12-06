Sun Pharma inks licensing pact with Aclaris Therapeutics

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Wednesday said its arm has entered into a licensing agreement with Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc that includes upfront payment of USD 15 million (about Rs 125 crore), regulatory and commercial milestones, and royalties.

The agreement has been signed between Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc Aclaris Therapeutics -- a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drugs for immuno-inflammatory diseases, the company said in a regulatory filing.

''Under the license agreement, Aclaris granted Sun Pharma exclusive rights under certain patents for the use of deuruxolitinib, Sun Pharma's JAK inhibitor, or other isotopic forms of ruxolitinib, to treat alopecia areata (AA) or androgenetic alopecia (AGA),'' it added.

The company further said, ''The agreement includes an upfront payment of USD 15 million, regulatory and commercial milestones, and royalties.''

