Blinken, Wang discuss US diplomatic efforts in Middle East

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed his recent travel in the Middle East and U.S. diplomatic efforts in the region with China's foreign minister Wang Yi, showed a press release from the U.S. Department of State.

The pair emphasised the importance of building upon progress made on key issues in the summit between the countries' respective presidents in California in November.

