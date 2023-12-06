China military follows US aircraft passing through Taiwan Strait
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-12-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 12:20 IST
- Country:
- China
China's military's Eastern Theatre Command said it followed and monitored a U.S. Navy patrol aircraft that flew through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.
The military will maintain high alert and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Eastern Theatre Command
- U.S. Navy
Advertisement