China military follows US aircraft passing through Taiwan Strait

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-12-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 12:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China's military's Eastern Theatre Command said it followed and monitored a U.S. Navy patrol aircraft that flew through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.

The military will maintain high alert and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

