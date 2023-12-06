Left Menu

UP: Revenue dept employee, assistant arrested while accepting bribe

Updated: 06-12-2023 12:33 IST
UP: Revenue dept employee, assistant arrested while accepting bribe
A revenue department employee and his assistant have been arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 for measuring a piece of land, police said on Wednesday.

A team of the Anti-Corruption Organization's Azamgarh unit caught Lekhpal Navneet Kharwar and his assistant Chunnu Kumar red-handed while taking the bribe on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Narayan Vais said.

The action came after a resident of Sultanpur complained that Kharwar was demanding money for measuring his land.

Meanwhile, members of the Lekhpal association led by their district president Nirbhay Kumar Singh reached the police and sat on strike protesting against Kharwar's arrest. Additional forces from Sahatwar, Maniyar, Bansdih Road, Sukhpura and other police stations reached the spot and ended the protest, the SDP said, adding the situation was under control.

