We have to stand by values of Ambedkar: CJI
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and other judges of the Supreme Court on Wednesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary.
''We have to stand by the values of Dr Ambedkar,'' the CJI said after offering tributes to Ambedkar in the apex court premises.
''It is a historic occasion for the Supreme Court because December 6 is historic for the nation. But we are now part of this slice of history by installing the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar here in the Supreme Court,'' Justice Chandrachud said.
The CJI said he and his colleagues were deeply honoured that ''we are part of this slice of history to pay homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution''.
President Droupadi Murmu had on November 26 unveiled a statue of Ambedkar in the apex court premises on the occasion of Constitution Day.
