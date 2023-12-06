India govt seeks parliament nod for over $15 bln extra spending for FY24

The Indian government on Wednesday sought parliament's approval for additional spending of 1.29 trillion Indian rupees ($15.48 billion) for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31.

The government said the net additional spending would be 583.78 billion rupees, while the rest would be accommodated by reshuffling expenses.

($1 = 83.3230 Indian rupees)

