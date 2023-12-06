Land identified as proceeds of terrorism attached in J-K's Bandipora: Police
Land belonging to the family of a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir was on Wednesday attached under the anti-terror law UAPA, police said.The action was taken after the land was identified as proceeds of crime.
Land belonging to the family of a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir was on Wednesday attached under the anti-terror law UAPA, police said.
The action was taken after the land was identified as proceeds of crime. “Bandipora Police has attached 14 marla of residential land at Ashtengoo Bandipora in case FIR No.43/2022. The land had been identified as proceeds of terrorism and was attached under the UAPA,” Bandipora Police said in a post on X. The police said the land belongs to the family of a terror associate of LeT, Irfan Ahmad Bhat. His brother had exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2000, the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
