Left Menu

Land identified as proceeds of terrorism attached in J-K's Bandipora: Police

Land belonging to the family of a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir was on Wednesday attached under the anti-terror law UAPA, police said.The action was taken after the land was identified as proceeds of crime.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-12-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 12:54 IST
Land identified as proceeds of terrorism attached in J-K's Bandipora: Police
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Land belonging to the family of a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir was on Wednesday attached under the anti-terror law UAPA, police said.

The action was taken after the land was identified as proceeds of crime. “Bandipora Police has attached 14 marla of residential land at Ashtengoo Bandipora in case FIR No.43/2022. The land had been identified as proceeds of terrorism and was attached under the UAPA,” Bandipora Police said in a post on X. The police said the land belongs to the family of a terror associate of LeT, Irfan Ahmad Bhat. His brother had exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2000, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023