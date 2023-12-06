Fundamentals of China's economy have not changed - foreign ministry
The fundamentals of China's economy have not changed and China is capable of deepening reform and addressing the challenges it faces, Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesperson, told a regular press briefing on Wednesday.
Wang said China is confident and capable of achieving long-term and stable development, in response to a question on Moody's decision to downgrade China's credit outlook on Tuesday.
