Indian man dies in car crash in Australia; wife appeals for help to send his remains back home

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-12-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 13:14 IST
A 26-year-old Indian man has died after his car crashed and rolled several times here in Australia and his wife has appealed for help to send his remains back to his parents in India, according to a media report.

Khusdeep Singh was driving along Palmers Road at around 11.15 pm on Monday when his vehicle crossed the median strip and rolled several times in southwest Melbourne, Wyndham TV reported.

Emergency services promptly responded, attempting to revive Singh, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities are considering fatigue as a potential factor.

To send her husband's remains back to his parents in India, Singh's wife, Japneet Kour, an international student who arrived in Australia last year, has initiated a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe.

She shared that her husband worked as a truck driver in Melbourne and was known for his positive outlook on life. Kour is reaching out for donations, big or small, to support the cause and has urged people to share the fundraiser widely.

In her plea, she expressed gratitude for the support and condolences received during this heartbreaking time.

Investigations into the details of the crash are ongoing. In November, five members of two Indian families in Australia, including two children, were killed when a luxury SUV ploughed into a packed outdoor dining area of a pub in Melbourne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

