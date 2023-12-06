Hungary's ruling party submits resolution opposing Ukraine's EU accession talks

Hungary's ruling party has submitted a resolution to parliament calling on the government to not support the start of talks on Ukraine's EU accession.

The moves comes as Prime Minister Viktor Orban is stepping up pressure on Brussels ahead of a crucial EU summit next week. His ruling party said the start of accession talks with Ukraine should be based on a consensus among member states and "conditions are not there for that today".

