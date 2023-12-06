Left Menu

China willing to expand infrastructure, clean energy with Angola - foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-12-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 14:25 IST
China willing to expand infrastructure, clean energy with Angola - foreign ministry
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China is willing to expand practical cooperation in infrastructure, digital economy, clean energy, healthcare and food security with Angola, Chinese state media quoted Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying in a meeting with his counterpart from the African country.

"We are willing to work with Angola to strengthen multilateral collaboration, Wang said to Tete Antonio, adding that both countries should take diplomatic relations to a higher and deeper level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023