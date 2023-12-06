China willing to expand infrastructure, clean energy with Angola - foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-12-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 14:25 IST
China is willing to expand practical cooperation in infrastructure, digital economy, clean energy, healthcare and food security with Angola, Chinese state media quoted Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying in a meeting with his counterpart from the African country.
"We are willing to work with Angola to strengthen multilateral collaboration, Wang said to Tete Antonio, adding that both countries should take diplomatic relations to a higher and deeper level.
